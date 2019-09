Sanford Pentagon Volleyball Tournament Highlights

27 Teams Compete In Prep Event

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — 27 prep volleyball teams from South Dakota and Iowa converged on Sioux Falls for the Sanford Pentagon Invitational on Saturday afternoon. Click on the video viewer for highlights from Parker’s 2-0 win over Mitchell, Western Christian’s 2-0 victory over Chester, and Warner’s 2-1 win over Madison!