Scoreboard Saturday, September 28th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28TH, 2019
MLB
Twins 4, Kansas City 3
USHL
Stampede 4, Des Moines 3
College Football
Northern State 20, St. Cloud State 17
SMSU 35, Upper Iowa 28
Northwestern 45, Jamestown 6
Dordt 57, Dakota Wesleyan 22
Valley City State 10, Dakota State 6
Mayville State 34, Presentation 15
Iowa 48, Middle Tennessee State 3
Baylor 23, Iowa State 21
Minnesota 38, Purdue 31
Ohio State 48, Nebraska 7
College Volleyball
Northern State 3, Sioux Falls 1
Augustana 3, Minot State 1
SMSU 3, MSU-Moorhead 0
Dordt 3, Dakota Wesleyan 2
Briar Cliff 3, Mount Marty 1
Northwestern 3, Jamestown 0
Dakota State 3, Dickinson State 1
Women’s College Soccer
SDSU 4, New Mexico State 0
Saint Mary 3, Dakota Wesleyan 0
Concordia 2, Dordt 2
Northwestern 3, Doane 0
Men’s College Soccer
Concordia 5, Dordt 0
Northwestern 2, Doane 0
Midland 2, Mount Marty 0
College Cross Country
Roy Griak Invite
Men’s Team Standings
1. Augustana (42)
2. Michigan TEch (55)
3. Sioux Falls (96)
12. Dakota State (308)
14. Northern State (370)
Women’s Team Standings
1. Augustana (36)
2. MAry (89)
12. Sioux Falls (358)
16. Northern State (505)
25. Dakota State (738)
H.S. Volleyball
Aberdeen Central def. Yankton, 25-18, 25-9, 25-12
Huron def. Brookings, 25-12, 25-10, 25-10
Northwestern def. Waubay/Summit, 25-10, 25-6, 25-8
Watertown def. Harrisburg, 25-10, 25-12, 25-21
Belle Fourche Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A
Hill City def. Lyman, 25-12, 25-14
Hill City def. Hot Springs, 25-6, 25-6
Pool B
Belle Fourche def. Bennett County, 25-14, 25-22
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-15, 25-15
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Bennett County, 25-17, 25-11
Lead-Deadwood def. Bennett County, 25-5, 25-11
Pool C
Philip def. Rapid City Central JV, 25-22, 25-17
Philip def. Rapid City Christian, 25-23, 25-23
Rapid City Christian def. Sturgis, 25-22, 25-18
Rapid City Christian def. Rapid City Central JV, 25-21, 25-21
Sturgis def. Rapid City Central JV, 26-24, 25-20
Sturgis def. Philip, 26-24, 25-20
Central South Dakota Conference Tournament
First Round
Miller def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-7, 25-5
Potter County def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-19, 25-21
Wolsey-Wessington def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-20, 26-24
Eastern SD Volleyball Classic
First Round
Dakota Valley def. Milbank, 25-14, 25-10
Tea Area def. Webster, 25-19, 19-25, 26-24
Tri-Valley def. Chamberlain, 25-13, 25-21
Winner def. Sisseton, 25-10, 25-10
Consolation Semifinal
Chamberlain def. Milbank, 18-25, 25-18, 28-26
Webster def. Sisseton, 25-23, 25-21
Semifinal
Dakota Valley def. Tri-Valley, 25-19, 25-14
Winner def. Tea Area, 25-18, 25-19
Seventh Place
Milbank def. Sisseton, 25-15, 25-17
Fifth Place
Webster def. Chamberlain, 25-18, 25-21
Third Place
Tea Area def. Tri-Valley, 25-14, 25-18
Championship
Dakota Valley def. Winner, 25-22, 19-25, 25-18
Kimball-White Lake Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A
Colome def. Iroquois, 15-25, 25-21, 25-4
Kadoka Area def. Colome, 25-17, 25-8
Kadoka Area def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-20, 25-23
Kadoka Area def. Iroquois, 25-10, 25-8
Kimball/White Lake def. Iroquois, 25-10, 25-10
Kimball/White Lake def. Colome, 25-20, 25-15
Pool B
Burke def. Jones County, 25-20, 25-4
Burke def. Canistota, 25-17, 25-23
Burke def. Wessington Springs, 25-16, 25-17
Canistota def. Wessington Springs, 25-17, 25-23
Jones County def. Canistota, 25-12, 15-25, 25-20
Wessington Springs def. Jones County, 20-25, 28-26, 25-22
Seventh Place
Wessington Springs def. Iroquois, 25-18, 25-19
Fifth Place
Colome def. Jones County, 25-10, 25-23
Third Place
Canistota def. Kimball/White Lake, 16-25, 25-23, 25-20
Championship
Kadoka Area def. Burke, 23-25, 25-22, 25-19
Lakota Nation Invitational
Pool Play
Pool A
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Todd County, 25-13, 25-12
Crow Creek def. Little Wound, 25-12, 25-23
Crow Creek def. Todd County, 25-12, 25-11
Custer def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-15, 25-16
Custer def. Crazy Horse, 25-19, 25-11
Custer def. Todd County, 25-16, 25-18
Little Wound def. Marty Indian, 25-16, 25-15
Marty Indian def. Crazy Horse, 25-10, 17-25, 25-23
Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Marty Indian, 25-19, 25-15
Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-19, 25-20
Todd County def. Crazy Horse, 25-15, 25-11
Pool B
Pine Ridge def. Lower Brule, 25-10, 25-5
Red Cloud def. St. Francis Indian, 25-17, 25-9
St. Francis Indian def. Oelrichs, 25-16, 25-13
St. Francis Indian def. Lower Brule, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21
White River def. Red Cloud, 25-21, 25-17
White River def. Oelrichs, 25-12, 25-7
Wyoming Indian, Wyo. def. Oelrichs, 25-14, 25-12
Semifinal
Custer def. White River, 22-25, 25-23, 25-16
Pine Ridge def. Crow Creek, 25-15, 25-22
Third Place
White River def. Crow Creek, 25-23, 25-18
Championship
Pine Ridge def. Custer, 23-25, 25-23, 25-16
Little Moreau Conference Tournament (LMC)
Play-In
McIntosh def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-16, 25-15
First RoundBison def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-10, 25-7
Faith def. McIntosh, 25-3, 25-17
Lemmon def. Harding County, 25-23, 25-22
Timber Lake def. Bison, 25-10, 25-17
Second Round
Faith def. Newell, 25-10, 25-20
Harding County def. Bison, 25-14, 25-14
Lemmon def. Timber Lake, 25-16, 25-18
Third Round
Faith def. Lemmon, 25-16, 25-13
Harding County def. Newell, 26-14, 23-25, 25-18
Consolation Bracket
Harding County def. Timber Lake, 23-25, 25-14, 25-22
Consolation Championship
Lemmon def. Harding County, 21-25, 25-22, 25-21
Championship
Faith def. Lemmon, 25-17, 25-14
Orange City, Iowa Tournament
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa def. Sioux Falls Christian, 18-21, 21-17, 15-13
Sioux Falls Christian def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, Minn., 21-14, 21-13
Sioux Falls Christian def. Cherokee, Washington, Iowa, 21-13, 19-21, 15-9
Sioux Falls Christian def. Sioux Center, Iowa, 10-21, 21-16, 15-12
Sioux Falls Christian def. Unity Christian, Orange City, Iowa, 21-16, 21-17
Sanford Pentagon Tournament
Red Division
Pool A
Colman-Egan def. Hanson, 2-1
Colman-Egan def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 2-0
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Hanson, 2-1
Pool B
Freeman def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-21, 24-26, 25-16
Langford def. Irene-Wakonda, 2-0
Langford def. Freeman, 2-0
Pool C
Bridgewater-Emery def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-23, 25-11
Bridgewater-Emery def. Great Plains Lutheran, 2-0
Great Plains Lutheran def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-20, 25-15
Quarterfinal
Great Plains Lutheran def. Freeman, 2-1
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Bridgewater-Emery, 2-0
Semifinal
Colman-Egan def. Great Plains Lutheran, 2-1
Langford def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 2-0
Fifth Place
Freeman def. Bridgewater-Emery, 2-1
Third Place
Colman-Egan def. Langford, 2-1
Great Plains Lutheran def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 2-1
Orange Division
Pool A
Groton Area def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-13, 25-19
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 27-25, 22-25, 25-21
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Groton Area, 24-26, 25-20, 25-18
Pool B
Ethan def. Dell Rapids, 25-11, 25-13
Ethan def. Parkston, 2-0
Parkston def. Dell Rapids, 19-25, 25-18, 25-15
Pool C
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Bon Homme, 2-0
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Sioux Valley, 25-14, 25-22
Sioux Valley def. Bon Homme, 25-22, 25-14
Quarterfinal
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Groton Area, 2-0
Parkston def. Sioux Valley, 2-0
Semifinal
Ethan def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 2-1
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Parkston, 2-0
Fifth Place
Sioux Valley def. Groton Area, 2-1
Third Place
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Parkston, 2-0
Championship
Ethan def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 2-0
Blue Division
Pool A
Mitchell def. Vermillion, 17-25, 25-17, 25-18
Western Christian, Hull, Iowa def. Vermillion, 2-0
Western Christian, Hull, Iowa def. Mitchell, 25-14, 25-8
Pool B
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa def. Parker, 2-0
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa def. Warner, 25-18, 25-19
Parker def. Warner, 25-13, 25-21
Pool C
Chester def. Madison, 2-0
Spirit Lake, Iowa def. Chester, 2-0
Spirit Lake, Iowa def. Madison, 2-1
Quarterfinal
Chester def. Parker, 2-1
Spirit Lake, Iowa def. Mitchell, 2-0
Semifinal
Western Christian, Hull, Iowa def. Chester, 2-0
Fifth Place
Parker def. Mitchell, 2-0
Third Place
Central Lyon, Iowa def. Chester, 2-1
H.S. Boy’s Soccer
O’Gorman 1, SF Christian 0
Watertown 3, Lincoln 1
H.S. Girl’s Soccer
Lincoln 0, Watertown 0
H.S. Girls’ Tennis
Metro Championship
1. Lincoln (68.5)
2. Brandon Valley (55)
3. O’Gorman (52)
4. Washington (40)
5. Roosevelt (18.5)
H.S. Boy’s Golf
ESD Championship
1. Yankton (303)
2. Watertown (312)
3. Harrisburg (313)
4. Brandon Valley (318)
5. Mitchell (323)
H.S. Cross Country
Platte-Geddes Invite
Boys
1. Burke (25)
2. Winner (28)
3. Platte-Geddes (34)
4. Chamberlain (40)
5. Freeman Academy/Marion (44)
Girls
1. Chamberlain (11)
2. Winner (21)
3. Burke (35)
4. Platte-Geddes (43)
5. Andes Christian/Dakota Christian (47)
North Central Invite
Boys
1. Timber Lake (12)
2. Faulkton (15)
3. Sully Buttes (28)
4. Potter County (30)
Girls
1. Potter County (6)
2. Leola (17)