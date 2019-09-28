“Siouxpercon” Convention to be Bigger and Better Than Previous Years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – If you were at the Sanford Premier Center this morning without a costume, you felt out of place. You could be anyone: Pro-wrestler, comic book character, princess… you could get your money’s worth at Siouxpercon.

This year’s convention had over 100 artists and vendors. It had free board games and video games. But, most importantly, you raise money for charity. The profits go to the JY6 foundation and Reach Literacy. It’s a non-profit convention and it’s staff made up of all volunteers.

The costume selection was diverse.

“I think everybody loves dressing up, and everybody has that little nerd nitche in them. So whether it’s, you know, you’re a fan of Handmaids Tale, you can dress up as Handmaids Tale, if your a fan of just rodeo in general, you can dress up as a cowboy,” says Siouxpercon board chairman Tyson Wharton.

Don’t worry because Siouxpercon is going on through the last Sunday of September. It’s 15 dollars for the day. Kids 10 and under get in for free.