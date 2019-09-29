11th Annual “What Grows Around Comes Around” a Success

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – With the arrival of a new season comes the need for more clothes, and this weekend a one-stop shop had every trend out there.

This weekend was the semi-annual “What Grows Around Comes Around” consignment sale. It had a variety: baby items, books, toys, blankets… and of course clothes and shoes. The fall/winter sale is unique. It’s got Halloween costumes, coats, and winter boots.

But, it has a bigger purpose. To raise money for Children’s Miracle Network. It’s a non-profit that raises money for children’s hospitals, medical research, and community awareness of children’s health issues.

“We see a lot of kids come through these doors who are blessed with good health, there’re kids that are here with their parents, but we know that there’s a lot of kids in the community that may end up in the hospital at some point in their life, those parents need help, they need support, and so that was our way to tie this sale into something a little bit bigger,” says sale organizer Alison Sahly.

In the past 11 years of the sale, it’s donated around 25 thousand dollars to Children’s Miracle Network.