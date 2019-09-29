5th Annual “Jam Against Cancer” Auctions Off Puppy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The fifth annual Jam Against Cancer event was today at the Sioux Falls American Legion.

The event consists of four bands, a silent auction, food truck, merchandise, and other raffles.

There was even a live auction where a lucky bidder went home with a puppy.

Organizers Kay Reiter and Joni Heggen say the money is going to five cancer patients to aid with any costs they need help with.

“This money actually goes to help families that are in need that are currently fighting cancer,” Joni Heggen said. “To offset medical costs, their rent, their food, their vehicles, whatever is needed.”

Last years Jam Against Cancer raised over 10,000 dollars.