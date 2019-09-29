Augustana Blanks Minot State

Viking Soccer Wins 3-0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Augustana women’s soccer team (5-1-1) defeated the Minot State Beavers (1-6-0) 3-0 on a wet and rainy Sunday afternoon game at Morstad Field.



The Vikings dominated possession throughout the affair and got on the scoreboard early in the first half. Senior Peyton Stenzel sent a high-arcing pass across the field to fellow senior Grace Behm who kicked the ball out of the air and into the back of the net for her third goal of the season and a 1-0 Augustana lead.



After the half, Josie Arduser and Sylvia Fehr continued their impressive freshmen campaigns. Arduser buried a cross pass from Fehr in the 60th minute of the game. Just one minute later, Arduser returned the favor to Fehr who cashed in on her fourth goal of the season.



The duo scored three points apiece to bring Fehr’s point total to nine and Arduser’s to eight on the season.



The Vikings outshot the Beavers 19-7 and placed 11 of their shots on goal.



Sophomore goalkeeper Claudia Pueschner recorded her third shutout in a row and her fourth of the season. She now has 14 career shutouts and has shutout 10 of the 13 halves that she has played.



The Vikings have two NSIC games on the road next weekend. They will play Minnesota Duluth (3-4-0) on Friday at 6 p.m. and St. Cloud State (3-2-2) on Sunday at 1 p.m.

-Recap Courtesy AU Athletics