“Siouxpercon” Proves To Be More Than An Average Convention

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – This weekend “Siouxpercon” was at the Sanford Premier Center. It’s a comic-con, and it’s the biggest one in South Dakota.

“I love super heroes, I love dressing up, like I’m so happy that they have one of these here, and like, let your inner nerd out,” says comic-con fan Alexandria Ritesman.

To say that the comic-con fans in the Sioux Empire were excited would be an understatement. Costumes took a lot of preparation.

“I spent months planning this outfit,” says comic-con fan Eren Buhr.

“This is actually my own original character,” says comic-con fan Cassandra Keisacker.

For true comic-can fans, going to the Siouxpercon’s not just a pastime. Many used their costumes to show interests. This includes Alexandria.

She dressed as a scientist, and…

“I’m definitely a huge chemistry wiz. I like to build stuff. Actually one of my friends is like an awesome computer tech, like she’s trying to build her own computer and it’s awesome,” Alexandria says.

Others showed their passions, too. And, for some, it could be a future business opportunity. Comic-con fan Ke Johnson loves to draw. She wants to use the convention for exposure.

“There’s actually a shot I’ll be getting a booth here eventually. I’ve been compiling fan art and stuff like that, it’s a big thing that I normally do. It’s how I make money,” Ke says.

But, most of all, it’s about forming a community with people who have the same interests.

“I’m a nerd, and it’s just, I like being around other nerds, cause it’s not as weird,” says Cassandra.

“It’s easy, it’s easy to talk to people here, like you know, people have the same likes as you. So, you could talk to everybody like they’re family,” says Eren.

Whether its science, drawing, or plain reading comic books, following your passion gives opportunities.

The profits of Siouxpercon went to two charities: The JY6 Foundation and Reach Literacy.