St. Padre Pio's Relics Visit Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The holy symbolic objects of Saint Padre Pio had hundreds of people in line at the Cathedral of St. Joseph today. All for one reason, to view his relics and honor the saint.

“Padre Pio was a very humble obedient man, and he had a lot of pain,” said representative from the St. Pio Foundation Barbara Fitzgerald. “A lot of physical pain a lot of mental pain. The church kind of persecuted him and didn’t believe him, and that is something we can all relate to and I think that’s the power of Padre Pio.”

A few of the relics on display were his mantle, a strand of hair, and a glove he wore. Honoring the items was not just for Catholics.

Rector of St. Joseph Cathedral Father James P. Morgan said, “It’s not only just for Catholics what’s happening here this afternoon, it’s for anyone who wants to come up and have an experience of god. An experience of hope, and human goodness.”

That experience will be taken all around America by the Saint Pio Foundation. The relics are stationed in Italy six months out the year, but the foundation believes in bringing hope to people’s home towns.

“Not many people can go to Italy to see his relics and his body so we as an organization bring it to people to give them hope,” Fitzgerald said.

Today came full circle for Father Morgan.

He said, “I was there in Rome when he was canonized a saint, and now here a part of him is right here, present to me.”