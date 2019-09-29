Yankton’s Matthew Mors Commits To Play Basketball At Wisconsin

Junior Already Has More Than 1700 Career Points

I am extremely proud to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Wisconsin! #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/pAxyg2Leh0 — Matthew Mors (@matthew_mors) September 30, 2019

YANKTON, S.D. — Though he’s still just a junior at Yankton High School, Matthew Mors put an early end to his recruitment.

The star forward announced via Twitter on Sunday night that he has committed to play college basketball for the University of Wisconsin. Mors, who averaged 23 points per game as a sophomore last season, has scored 1,719 points in a career that began with him playing varsity as a seventh grader and saw him lead the Bucks to their first state title in 40 years as a freshman.