Democrat Dan Ahler Officially Announces Candidacy for U.S. Senate

Ahler made his announcement at Papa's Pub and Eatery in Dell Rapids, SD

DELL RAPIDS, SD—Former state lawmaker Dan Ahlers officially threw his hat in the ring for Sen. Mike Rounds’ senate seat today.

“Dan has become increasingly more aware of things that need to be changed. He’s become the voice for people who are in need of an advocate,” said Dr. Randy Nelson, University of Sioux Falls associate professor and director of international education.

Dan Ahlers says his announcement is not for himself, but for the people without a voice.

“I think the people of South Dakota are ready for someone that will listen to them, actually go to work for them, and do the job they were elected to do,” said Dan Ahlers, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate.

The Dell Rapids native is the current President of the Dell Rapids Chamber of Commerce and has spent six years in the State Senate and House.

He even owned a video store for 20 years in his hometown, which Ahlers says has shaped his political views.

“In a small town, we all understand that we’re connected and that we are a part of a larger family,” said Ahlers. “I think that has shaped my approach to politics knowing that it’s my neighbor across the street. I’m going to take with me to Pierre, and if I’m elected I’m going to take that with me to Washington.”

Ahlers is the second state legislator and first democrat to announce his candidacy for the US senate.

Rapid City Republican Scyller Borglum announced her candidacy in July.

Although Ahlers lost his re-election bid for the state senate last November, he believes his human touch might be able to give him an edge in this race.

“When people have a chance to meet me, they’ll know I’m one of them, that I’ll listen to them and that I’ll represent them. They’re not getting that now,” said Ahlers.

Ahlers will now hit the road to meet as many voters as possible.

He says he will hold town halls and speaking events throughout the state.

Rounds’ office says there has been no official announcement but they indicate he does plan on running for re-election.