Hy-Vee Suspends Sale of Zantac Following FDA Alert

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



WEST DES MOINES, I.A. – Hy-vee is temporarily suspending the sale of all over-the-counter Zantac and Topcare brand ranitidine products following an FDA alert.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently announced that ranitidine products may contain a low level of nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), a probable human carcinogen. Hy-Vee says the suspension is being taken out of an abundance of caution.

Some manufacturers of the drug have stopped distribution. Health officials say concerned patients should consult their doctor.

Customers who have questions are encouraged to speak with their health care provider or their Hy-Vee pharmacist.