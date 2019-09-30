Matthew Mors Relieved To Be Through With Recruiting Process

Yankton Star Committed To Wisconsin Last Night

YANKTON, S.D. — Though Yankton’s Matthew Mors still has two more seasons of prep basketball ahead, the college recruiting process is behind him.

After an official visit to the University of Wisconsin campus over the weekend the 6’7 Yankton junior announced via Twitter that he has committed to play his college hoops for the Badgers.

A fixture in the Bucks lineup since he was a seventh grader, Mors is already the school’s career scoring lead with 1,719 points, helping lead them to their first state title in forty years as a freshman. As a sophomore last season he averaged 23 points per game, steadily rising on recruiting radars.

But the Badgers had been recruiting him since the 8th grade and he’d developed a strong relationship with South Dakota native and assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft, leaving Mors to see no reason for prolonging the process.