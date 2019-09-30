O’Gorman Hands Lincoln Softball First Loss Of The Season

Knights Rally To Winning Opener Of Doubleheader Before Falling In Nightcap

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Lincoln Patriot softball team will not have a chance to complete a perfect season when the South Dakota State Softball Tournament begins Friday at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls.

In the first game of the final doubleheader of the regular season the O’Gorman Knights scored three times in the fifth inning to upend the unbeaten Patriots 6-5 on Monday night at Sherman Park. Lincoln regrouped and won the second game 11-3.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!