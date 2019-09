Out N’ About! First Week of October

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Fall is officially in full swing.

Fun and festive events come along with the change in season.

Kali Trautman, from The Event Company, joined KDLT with details on a few fun ones for this upcoming week! (September 30th-October 7th)

October Art & Wine Walk, Friday Oct. 4th.

Adult Spelling Bee, Friday Oct. 4th

Festival of Bands, Saturday Oct. 5th

Bridges Fall Fest, Saturday Oct. 5th

Santa’s Poker Run, Saturday Oct. 5th