Police: Sioux Falls Woman Scammed Out of $37k

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police are warning residents of a scam that’s making the rounds.

Sioux Falls residents have reported receiving calls from supposed government agencies asking for money in order to settle warrants and various charges.

Police say one woman was scammed out of $37,000 last week.

Police are reminding residents to be wary of calls when they ask to pay the fines with gift cards.