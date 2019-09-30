South Dakota Manufacturing Industry Is Booming

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – Today kicks off “South Dakota Manufacturing Week.” Experts say it’s an industry that’s becoming more high tech, and is booming across the state.

The manufacturing industry is a huge part of South Dakota’s industrial base. It’s a promising industry for anyone looking for financial stability.

“The money is good. It starts off like $20 dollars an hour for most jobs,” says welder Ryan Cordell.

Specialists at South Dakota Manufacturing and Technology Solutions say wages have increased in the past 3 to 5 years. There’s a big demand for this type of work.

“Everywhere, hey, bonus for night shift, need work, come in apply, you know, when I was in North Carolina that wasn’t going on because there were no jobs, so North and South Dakota are extremely lucky,” says welding instructor Dennis Howard.

Welding instructors at Southeast Tech say the lack of workers in the manufacturing industry is limiting the growth of some companies, and in South Dakota the access to a growing job market means it’s possible to stay local.

“A lot of people don’t like to travel, that’s what I did for 20 plus years. You know I’ve worked in just about every state in the US, plus overseas doing this kind of work. You guys have enough industry base here, that if you don’t want to jump around living out of a motel room,” says Dennis.

The need for workers also creates flexible schedules.

“Different shifts available. Some shops run 24-hours a day so you can pick up a chunk of schedule any time there,” says welding student Bret Rathbun.

Another plus side? Welding students say it’s enjoyable.

“You don’t really find people that say that they really want to get up in the morning just to go weld, I do, I actually enjoy it to the point where it doesn’t feel like it’s a task, it’s just, I can just go and do it,”says welding student Michael Bovee.

Experts say tech schools are breaking the trend of declining enrollment in traditional universities. Southeast Tech in Sioux Falls saw an 8-percent increase in Fall enrollment this semester.