The Keg is “Coming Home” with Second Location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A well-loved, family-owned restaurant with a long history in Sioux Falls, is expanding to a second location.

The Keg first opened in 1979 and has been serving the Sioux Empire for the last 40 years. However, in 2012 The Keg closed its last Sioux Falls location for a few years before returning to the city in 2015.

Since their reopening, the family business has been booming and they’re excited for the opportunity to open another restaurant.

The second Keg will be on east Arrowhead Parkway, which means a lot to co-owner Vonnie Larsen since their very first restaurant was also on the east side of town. “We’re coming home we feel like, you know that’s where we started out at. We had a lot of support before there, so we’re really counting on that support again. You know, we hear it all the time on social media, coming in here, customers on the phone, they want us back on the east side.” Larsen explained.

The Keg’s second location is scheduled in three months and will have the same menu and buffet set up as their current location.