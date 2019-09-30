Tribal Officials Ban E-Cigarettes on Pine Ridge Reservation

Robert F. Bukaty/AP

In a strong move against vaping the Oglala Sioux Tribe has banned e-cigarettes from the Pine Ridge Reservation.

The tribal council voted last week to ball all electronic smoking devices from the reservation. The ordinance makes it illegal to buy, sell, manufacture, distribute or possess the devices on the reservation.

According to the ordinance, the penalty for a violation is a maximum of a $250 fine and up to 90 days in tribal jail.

As of last week, South Dakota had reported six cases of vaping-relation illnesses.