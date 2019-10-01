3D Tour of New Minnehaha County Jail Editions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The Minnehaha County jail took a unique approach to show off upcoming new additions. A 3D tour allowed employees to virtually see the newest additions coming to the jail.

Some of the new editions include a new sally port, intake area, and housing area. There will also be a new courtroom, making it safer and easier by having a judge come to the inmates.

Minnehaha County Sheriff, Mike Milstead, says seeing the structure before it’s completely built is helpful, “We also want to make sure that the flow and what we have designed for that next part, the major part of this expansion, is correct. So this is very helpful.”

The sheriff also said these new editions will improve safety for the staff, courthouse and the public.