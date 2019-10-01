Automotive Service Adviser

Billion Automotive

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.

Billion Automotive is hiring an Automotive Service Adviser to join our team!

Duties include:

Schedule service appointments.

Greet customers and obtain vehicle information.

Write customer vehicle problems accurately and clearly on repair orders.

Refer to service history, inspect the vehicle, and recommend additional needed service.

Advise customer on the care of cars.

Provide complete and accurate written cost estimate for labor and parts.

Checks on the progress of repair throughout the day and inform the customer.

Implement and maintain service marketing program.

Review and close repair orders.

Keep service department forms, menus, and pricing guides up-to-date.

Implement a quality control process to eliminate comebacks.

Other duties as assigned.

We offer a competitive benefits package including: health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance and 401(K) with employer match after 1 year.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Qualifications

High school diploma or equivalent.

Prior experience in an automotive dealership.

Strong organizational and communication skills.

Contact Information:

Apply on our career site – https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=18731&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C