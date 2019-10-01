Full-Time Receptionist

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Ready to join the automotive industry in a fast-paced position as the face of the company? Billion Automotive, a fast growing automotive dealership is seeking a full-time receptionist to join the team.

The schedule for this position is Monday-Thursday from 8am-5pm, and Friday from 8am-6pm.

Duties include, but are not limited to:

• Greets showroom customers and determines the nature of their visit

• Directs customers to the correct department, notifies the appropriate person that a customer is waiting, and introduces the customer to a salesperson

• Answers incoming phone calls. Directs caller to appropriate department or individual or takes a thorough message.

• Communicates with callers and visitors in a professional, friendly, and efficient manner.

• Types memos, correspondence, reports, and other documents.

• Assists office staff with clerical duties as requested. For example: Car deals, title work, stocking in inventory.

• Maintains a professional appearance including professional attire.

• Other duties as assigned

We offer a competitive benefits package to all full time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Qualifications

• Multi-line phone experience and ability to multi-task

• High School Diploma or G.E.D.

• Valid Driver’s License

Contact Information:

Human Resources

Apply on our career site: https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=18729&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C