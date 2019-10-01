Inbound Customer Consultant

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Billion Automotive in Sioux Falls is currently seeking full-time Customer Care Representative for Inbound Phone Calls in our Business Development Center!

The Business Development Center (BDC) Customer Care Representative is responsible for receiving all incoming calls, establishing relationships with customers, collecting data, scheduling appointments, and directing calls to appropriate departments. These positions involve strictly inbound phone calls… no cold calling, no sales!

Starting wage is a base rate of $13.00/hour. Wage can be up to $14.75/hour based on performance.

We are currently hiring for our evening shifts with hours being 11:00am-8:00pm Monday-Thursday. Every other Friday and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS AND BASIC DUTIES:

-Monitor and answer inbound phone calls

-Gather required information to connect customer with appropriate department

-Update customer changes in database

-Provide administrative assistance as needed

-Establish personal goals with a strategy to meet them that are consistent with the dealership standards of productivity

We offer a competitive benefits package to all full-time employees including: health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance and 401(K) with employer match after 1 year.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Job Requirements:

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS, KNOWLEDGE, AND SKILLS

-Call center experience preferred but not necessary

-Strong verbal and written communication skills

-Ability to document notes thoroughly while delivering results and meeting goals

-Task orientated, detail driven, self-motivated

-Ability to think quickly, identify and resolve customer questions or concerns.

-Proficient computer skills, including typing, navigation, and ability to multi-task

Contact Information:

Apply on our career site: https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=18613&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C