Law Enforcement Showing Support for Victims of Domestic Violence

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and local law enforcement agencies are showing their support by placing purple ribbons on their vehicles.

In 2018, Sioux Falls Police and the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office responded to more than 1,900 calls related to domestic violence.

Kelli Petterson, the Minnehaha County Family Violence Council Chair hopes these ribbons will help bring awareness for the whole community.

“We want to make sure that everyone feels that there is comfort in know that there are resources to help them and that there are people that will be out there to help them when they choose to report,” said Peterson.

Domestic violence awareness will also be a part of the upcoming Take Back the Night event on October 10th.