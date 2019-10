Local Artist Hopes You’ll Help Her Grow This One Thing

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



Jillian Gunlicks is inspired by so much of what she sees in the people and places around her, she thrives on being able to not only work as an artist, but volunteer her time and thoughts to numerous projects throughout the community as well. Which is why she is so excited about one of her latest initiatives, #SiouxFallsSpreadsTheLove. Learn more about it and how you can acquire a ribbon, here.