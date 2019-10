Office/Legal Assistant

Thomas Blake Law

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Legal office looking to hire for entry level position. Computer knowledge a must with experience in Microsoft Word. Must be punctual and eager to learn.

Job Requirements:

This position requires no prior legal experience as we are looking to train this individual on our software and day-to-day tasks.

Contact Information:

Marcia Purlee

Office Manager

605-553-2055

Email: marica.tblakelaw@gmail.com