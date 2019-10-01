Overnight Parts Driver

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.

Billion Automotive in Sioux Falls is now hiring an overnight parts driver to join our parts team! This position will be Monday through Thursday from 7:00pm to around 6:30am (4 shifts).

Starting wage depends on experience and to be discussed in interview.

This position will involve driving from Sioux Falls to Clear Lake, Iowa and back each night.

Duties:

-Pick up/deliver parts to customers, satellite stores, wholesale accounts, and vendors

-Verify that invoice matches purchase order for each pick up

-Checks payments received with invoices for each delivery

-Keeps log of daily deliveries and pick ups

-Unloads truck and turns in all paperwork and undelivered parts

-Handles basic maintenance of truck including filling gas, checking oil, keeping clean, and ensuring required inspections performed

-Other duties as assigned

Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package to all full-time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K) with an employer match after 1 year.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Job Requirements:

-Clean Driving Record

-Valid Driver’s License

-No CDL required

-Must be able to pass DOT physical and obtain medical card

Contact Information:

Apply on our career site! https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=18765&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C