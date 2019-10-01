Owens Enjoys the Challenge of Re-Loading

Owens Enjoys the Challenge of Re-Loading

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Stampede have their home opener Saturday night at the Premier Center after starting the regular season 1-1. Head coach Scott Owens was faced with a similar task last year with many new faces and it turned out well, they won the Clark Cup. This year’s version will also take a program for fans on Saturday night with so many new fans. So does the veteran coach still enjoy having to start all over after having such great success last spring. “Yeah it is still kind of fun. In some ways it would be easier to pick up and not have to go through all the things you have to go through early, but it’s always a certain amount of freshness and fresh faces and new people and I’m excited about that. Again, we just have to be a little patient…”

Patience paid off last year for the Herd although they got off to a surprisingly fast start. They hosted Lincoln (also 1-1) Saturday night at The Denny.