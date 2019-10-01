Part-Time HR Administrative Clerk/Receptionist
Billion Automotive
Job Location:
Sioux Falls, SD
Job Description:
EXCITING OPPORTUNITY IN THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT! WE SUPPORT OVER 25 LOCATIONS AND 1500 EMPLOYEES, SPECIALIZING IN RECRUITING AND BENEFITS ADMINISTRATION!
This position is for Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 8:00am to 5:00pm. Starting wage is $11-13/hour depending upon experience.
Position is important “face” of the department sitting out front greeting visitors both in person and on the phone.
Responsibilities include:
-Provide general administrative support (prepare correspondence, create forms, data entry, process confidential reports, filing, etc.)
-Interact with and provide information to employees, managers, and applicants
-Schedule interviews for various departments and positions.
-Prepare new hire packets
-Answer phones and greet walk in guests in Human Resources office
-Other duties as assigned
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Job Requirements:
-Excellent communication skills
-Ability to work independently and find tasks to complete in slower times
-Strong organizational skills and attention to detail
-Reliable, punctual individual is a MUST
-Valid driver’s license/clean driving record
-High School Diploma or Equivalent
Contact Information:
APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE – https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=18758&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C