Part-Time Monday-Friday Receptionist

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Billion Automotive is hiring a part time receptionist to join our busy and growing team! No weekends!

We are seeking a friendly, motivated individual to work Monday-Friday from 11:00am-3:00pm! Starting wage is $11/hour.

The part time receptionist duties will include but not be limited to:

-Answering phones and transferring calls to appropriate person/department

-Greeting customers and directing to appropriate person/department

-Filing

-Data Entry

-Other administrative tasks as assigned

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Job Requirements:

Qualifications

-Previous customer service or office experience

-Must have solid phone etiquette skills, and maintain a professional demeanor and appearance, as our receptionists are the first point of contact for our guests

Contact Information:

Apply on our career site: https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=18763&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C