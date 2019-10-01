Police: Mom Facing Drug, Cruelty Charges After Leaving 4-Year-Old Home Alone

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls mother is facing drug and child cruelty charges after she left her 4-year-old son home alone.

Sioux Falls Police say they were called to an apartment complex in the 600 block of West Russell Street after a man working on a car in the area was approached by the boy without his parents.

Police located where the boy lived and attempted to contact the apartment owner, 29-year-old Michael Harrington, who was at work. Through Harrington, police were able to identify the boy’s mother as, 24-year-old Sarah Thorburn, and that they were staying with Harrington.

Thorburn told police she was running to the grocery store but police say she didn’t have any groceries when they located her.

Inside the apartment, police found a meth pipe, a pipe with marijuana residue, and a bag containing 1.8 grams of meth.

Thorburn is facing cruelty to a minor and causing a child to be present where meth is used charges. Harrington is facing possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, paraphernalia, and causing a child to be present where meth is used charges. Harrington was also out on parole.

Police say Harrington shares no relation with the boy or Thorburn.

Police say the boy is safe.