Poppinga Wants OG to Keep Improving

SIOUX FALLS, SD… It’s been a wild ride so far in Class 11-AAA football in South Dakota. And no team better exemplifies that than the O’Gorman Knights. They shocked Roosevelt after losing to Brandon Valley in the Dakota Bowl and then lost big to Lincoln. But the Knights head coach knows the most important thing is to keep improving so that his team is playing it’s best football when it matters most, at playoff time. “Yeah we hope that that’s true and a lot of that has to do with our coaching staff and what they instill into our kids. But it is, it’s a process and we expect to be in that final 4 at the end of the year and punch a ticket to the state championship game and that hasn’t happened in a long time at O’Gorman…”

The Knight play Washington in the late game Friday night at Howard Wood Field. Both teams are 2-2. OG double up RC Central 56-28 and the Warriors lost in triple overtime at RC Stevens.