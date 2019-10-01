Red Meat Part of a Healthy Lifestyle?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the average American eats 4.5 servings of red meat a week, and these meat lovers are having a good day.

The Annals of Internal Medicine’s new study says you don’t necessarily have to limit red meat consumption. It’s one of the most cited and influential medical journals in the world, and a nutrition specialist agrees.

“Red meat is a great source of iron. A lot of Americans are deficient in that mineral, so that’s going to be really good for energy sources. Red meat is also a really good source of good quality protein,” says General Manager of Wayne & Mary’s Nutrition Center Tara Whiting.

When it comes to iron a lot of people take supplements, but food might actually turn out to be the best option.

“Alone with a lot of your good leafy vegetables, in a perfect world people can get enough iron from those sources,” Whiting says.

Whiting says it’s also a mineral many Americans are lacking. Especially women in childbearing stages, and elderly men and women.

But, red meat’s got other benefits.

“A 3-oz serving, which is about the size of the palm of your hands, provides 10 essential nutrients, and at about 170 calories, and it’s got this unique nutrient profile including protein, zinc, iron, and many B-vitamins that our bodies need,” says Director of Nutrition at South Dakota Beef Industry Council Holly Swee.

Swee says it’s a low amount of calories for a high amount of nutrients.

“Think of it as a multi-vitamin if you will,” says Swee.

But, people should consider meat quality. It should be grass-fed.

“Check your sourcing of your red meat. Most grocery stores by now can tell you where they got it from, and you can do your research as far as if it’s a grass-fed, pasture raised source,” says Whiting.

That burger may not be as bad as you initially thought, but it’s higher in cholesterol in comparison to other meats. So if you have high cholesterol, you may want to limit consumption.

