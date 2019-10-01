Roosevelt, OG and SFC Are Tuesday Volleyball Winners

Roosevelt, OG and SFC Are Tuesday Volleyball Winners

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, SD… It was a busy Tuesday night in high school volleyball and Roosevelt, O’Gorman and SF Christian was all in the win column. The most impressive win went to Roosevelt. The Riders went into the Washington gym and took 3 straight from the 3rd-ranked Warriors. Mya Vandrovec led the Riders with 10 kills.

Emma Ronsiek was unstoppable for O’Gorman as the 2nd-ranked Knights blanked Lincoln 3-0 at the Patriots gym. And the 3rd-ranked Chargers of SF Christian in Class “A” avoided the upset on their home court. Abby Glanzer had 13 kills to lead SFC past Vermillion 3-0.