Roosevelt’s Coach Kim Nelson Sets the All-Time SDHS Football Wins Record

SIOUX FALLS, SD— Over 14,500 days, 41 seasons, and 423 games later Kim Nelson is the all-time winningest head coach in South Dakota high school football history with 290 victories.

“I think anybody that coaches a long time knows you’re not doing it for the wins or the loses, so it’s kind of a distraction that I wanted to put to behind us,” said Nelson.

But this was one distraction that players were more than happy to indulge in on the field and social media after their 23-21 win over Harrisburg.

“It was kind of a pleasant surprise that it meant something to them too. I’m really appreciative of that,” said Nelson.

The record was previously held by Nelson’s DSU football teammate and long-time O’Gorman football head coach Steve Kueter, who set the record back in 2015.

“I might jab him once or twice if I could. He could probably come back and break it later on. But yeah, it’s kind of fun, we kid each other about that a little bit,” said Nelson.

“I don’t know if I was ever jabbing him,” Steve Kueter said jokingly. “He is a guy that loves to coach and loves coaching the kids, and the kids love him. So it’s good to see.”

However, there was some controversy over Nelson’s accomplishment, because 30 high school wins in his coaching stint at Edina High School in Minnesota counted towards his 290.

But, Nelson could care less about his naysayers.

“Hopefully I’ll coach long enough to where I can break it with South Dakota wins too. It’s not that important to me; I don’t care,” said Nelson.

Nelson says he’s more focused on winning the state championship, something his team hasn’t done since 2011.