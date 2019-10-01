“Sad Puppy” in Viral Video From Humane Society Gets Adopted

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A video posted yesterday by the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society is going viral, tugging on the heart strings of many.

The post says, “Aja has been watching potential families walk past her kennel” without showing much interest in her.” It asks for someone to show her what a forever home looks like.

The post has more than 100,000 views, plus thousands of comments and shares on Facebook. The shelter says posting videos like this helps to give animals a better chance of finding a home.

“It’s just a great way to get them in front of more eyes. The more eyes, the better chance they have to get a home. So, the happier things don’t usually have as big of an impact as the sadder videos. Sometimes we have to use the sadder videos to get animals out there,” says Bethany Buitenbos, the Humane Society’s Creative Services Coordinator.

Since the video has been posted, Aja has been adopted

