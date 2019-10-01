Top-Ranked Cavs Are Still Hungry For Another Title

TYNDALL, SD… The Bon Homme Cavaliers are ranked #1 again in 9-AA football with a perfect 6-0 record. That included 2 wins in a span of 5 days thanks to the Parkston game being pushed to the following Monday because of flooding. The defending champs clearly are motivated to go back to back and are very hungry to do it says head coach Byron Pudwill. “There’s definitely hunger. These guys are a great group of kids. These are smart kids and we’ve been working hard and we preach that a lot. But we’ve also done what you’ve said too and it’s definitely not a given…”

Bon tries to improve to 7-0 Friday night when they host Gregory. It will be a supreme challenge… The 5-0 Gorillas are 4th-ranked in Class 9-A.