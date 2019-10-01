Twins Veterans Could Make Difference in Playoffs

MINNEAPOLIS, MN… The Twins made several off season acquisitions that provided excitement even before the 2019 season started. Nelson Cruz brought a bit bat (41 HR’s) but also plenty of experience as a 39 year old. Marwin Gonzalez was right in the thick of post season play with Houston and Sergio Romo who was a trade deadline pick-up was part of 3 World Series championships with the Giants. All 3 should give the team a big boost in confidence and leadership heading into the ALDS in New York Friday night where they play the Yankees.

Sergio Romo says: “Go figure I weaseled my way onto another good team. This team is reaching for the stars and I said this when I first got here . I’m not very tall but I’ll reach too and this is step one. We got our foot in the playoff door and I like our chances…”

Marwin Gonzalez says: “We played great baseball all season long. It doesn’t mean anything, we’ve got to play great baseball, keep playing clean and then we’re going to be in a good place…”

Nelson Cruz says: “The teams that have made it to the playoffs the last few years have a core group of good young guys with a lot of talent and no matter what year put every thing together and that’s what happened with us…”>