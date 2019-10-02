#22 Dordt Dismantles Briar Cliff, 3-1

#22 Dordt Dismantles Briar Cliff, 3-1

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX CITY, IA— Dordt was trying to get their second win in a row.

But they would have to go through a tough Briar Cliff squad to do it.

These two teams faced off in mid-September, Dordt won in straight sets, but it was a different story tonight.

The Chargers take the lead in set one, Tyra Blue scores from the middle, and BCU is on top 12-9.

Dordt would rally to tie it up off the over-pass, Ally Krommendyk puts it away. It’s knotted up at 19.

The first set would take a little longer than expected, Delaney Meyer sets up Aubry Coleman. It’s 25-all and we have bonus volleyball.

The defenders take it 30-28 on set point, Jori Bronner ends it with a block. and Number-22 Dordt wins at Briar Cliff 3 to 1.