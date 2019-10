Former Jackrabbit Christion Finds a New Home in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, PA— After being cut by the cowboys at the end of the preseason

Former jackrabbit Taryn Christion has found a new home

He was signed to Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad today.

The Steelers have been in need of back-up quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger went down with a season ending elbow injury

Christion will be the fourth quarterback on the Steelers’ roster.