Juvenile in Custody After Gayville-Volin School Shooting Threat, Lockdown

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



YANKTON CO, S.D. – The Gayville-Volin School District went on lockdown early Wednesday morning.

The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office say they received a threat at 8 a.m. about a possible school shooting.

They say a juvenile is in custody and the school is no longer in lockdown.

This is a developing story, stay with KDLT News for the latest information.