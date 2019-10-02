Police: Yankton Student in Custody Following Threat Against High School

YANKTON, S.D. – The Yankton Police Department has arrested a juvenile student after receiving a “credible” threat on Tuesday.

Police say they were notified of the threat and began the investigation with the Yankton School District. They say the investigation led to the arrested of a student.

Police say there are no safety concerns for schools and that they will operate normally.

This is a developing story, stay with KDLT News for the latest information.