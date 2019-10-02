Sanders in Las Vegas After His Heart Procedure

A top official in Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign says the Democratic candidate is in Las Vegas where he’s resting after having a heart procedure for a blocked artery.

Campaign adviser Jeff Weaver says that Sanders’ wife, Jane O’Meara Sanders, is on her way to Las Vegas.

Weaver isn’t saying whether the Vermont senator is still hospitalized.

O’Meara Sanders says in an email that her husband “was doing really well.”

The campaign says the 78-year-old Sanders experienced chest discomfort during an event Tuesday and sought medical evaluation. Sanders has canceled events and appearances “until further notice.”

The campaign says two stents were “successfully inserted” and that Sanders “is conversing and in good spirits.”