Someone You Should Know: Dueling with Dementia

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – “I’m happy and honored to be a part of that,” said Alzheimer’s Association South Dakota’s State Executive Director Leslie Morrow.

Happy to help. That’s the attitude of Alzheimer’s Association South Dakota’s Leslie Morrow. Morrow is the State Executive Director, and with a title like that it’s clear, she loves what she does.

“I believe that it is as fulfilling as anything else I have done in my life,” Morrow said. “I always say that I come to work quicker than I leave because I look forward to coming to work every single day.”

And ever single day she’s there. Helping South Dakota’s around 17,000 Alzheimer’s patients and their families. Being there for one simple reason, to help.

“I just really love the feeling of knowing somebody has been helped, you know even if it is just the slightest thing. Sometimes people just call because they need to vent because they have been care giving for days on end and it’s starting to take a toll, and they just need to talk to somebody about what’s going on. I like to be there for them in that capacity,” said Morrow.

Being there is no foreign concept to Morrow. She has had to deal with the affects of this disease, herself.

She said, “When you see your own family members going through this, it definitely gives you a whole new focus. I think it makes you more empathetic to those you serve as well because you know what it does to a family.

An Alzheimer’s diagnoses forever changes a family’s life, and when that life changes, Morrow reminds them they are not alone.

“When I can see families come in here, shoulders sagging, again perhaps have just recently received some of the worst news they are going to get,” Morrow continued. “To see them walk out and know they are not alone, to see that they will have somebody who is walking this journey with them is very powerful.”