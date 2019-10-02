STI Construction Camp Inspires High Schoolers Considering Construction Career

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – Sioux Falls has one of the fastest growing construction job markets in the country, but there’s a downside. Contractors can’t find enough skilled workers.

If you’re a contractor in Sioux Falls, business is probably booming.

“The Sioux Falls metro area is the 7th fastest growing construction job market in the country,” says national spokesman of Associated General Contractors of America Brian Turmail.

But, there are still problems.

“The number one issue that we hear from employers is the inability to find skilled workers,” says Southeast Tech president Bob Griggs.

Southeast Technical Institute’s trying to solve the issue. They want to get kids excited about the industry. They’ve made a Construction Career Camp where high schoolers get hands-on experience.

“Construction is more than just pounding a hammer and a nail, that there are so many opportunities that are provided in these different construction industries,” says Griggs.

Their effort is paying off.

“After I’m done with high school and college I’d like to pursue construction and land development,” says high school student Bailey Stefani.

“Well when your younger, it’s going to open up a lot of doors. You’re gonna learn things you’re never going to learn on day to day life, cause now you can go home and build your own garage, your own doorway, you can put a second story in your house, it you really wanted to,” says high school student Michael Smoot.

The enthusiasm is just in time. The Associated General Contractors of America says Sioux Falls added over a thousand constructor jobs in the last year. We’re not alone. 252 out of 358 metro areas in the country added jobs. But, firms are struggling. Older workers are retiring and younger adults are not giving the career choice enough thought. That is until now…

“I kind of have a passion for it and there’s obviously always going to be a need for it,” says Stefani.

Showing that to fix problems, it’s important to get the youth involved.