Stampede Ready to Do Some Home Cooking

SIOUX FALLS, SD— The Stampede title defense started this past weekend, where they went 1-1 at the Fall Classic in

Pittsburgh.

Now the herd can do some home cooking as they prepare for their home opener Saturday night.

It’s going to be a special night at the Denny; the defending champs will be raising their championship banner

For a team with so many new players, it’s going to entirely new experience and something the team is going to have to prepare for.

“Yeah, I’m excited and I hope it is a full stadium,” said Timo Backos, Stampede center.

“I think it excites everyone even more when you have fans and you want to come out and play in front of them as much as you can. Definitely excites everyone when we’re in town; we all love playing at home. So, it’s always a great time here,” said Ryan Sullivan, Stampede forward.

“In big crowds the building can take on a life of its own and it can give you momentum. You can get four, five or six shifts after something and you just try to build on that. We were very good at home last year and we drew well so I think they go hand and hand,” said Head Coach Scott Owens.