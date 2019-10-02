Storm Have a New Ownership Group

SIOUX FALLS, SD—The defending champion Sioux Falls Storm are going to be under some different leadership, as the team announced today that they were sold to a new ownership group

Former owner Todd Tryon said he has been looking to sell the team ever since they won their 11th championship.

The new ownership group consists of local three couples, who were long time storm season ticket holders and own businesses in Sioux Falls.

They are led by new team president Jason Headlee.

Kurtiss Riggs is still the general manager and head coach.

The new owners and Riggs are excited to get to work as the storm prepare for their title defense.

“We’re excited to have Kurtiss Riggs on board with us, he’s going to help continue that success on the field,” said Headlee. “Hopefully we can continue the success by bringing new fans in and look at bringing the old fans in and continuing that success making a great product.”

“Oh very excited yeah I think sometimes it’s good to have a new fresh prospective, and I think that’s what they’ll bring,” said Riggs. “They’re familiar with the product, but then they have some really good ideas on how you bring back the old tradition and how you reach out to the new perspective people that may like the product.”

Nothing is official yet but it’s rumored that Tryon is the new IFL commissioner.