Yankton School District Confirms Two Cases of Mumps

YANKTON, S.D. – Yankton School District officials are warning parents after they confirmed two cases of mumps.

Officials say they are working with the Yankton Medical Clinic, Yankton County Health Officer, and the South Dakota Department of Health. Mumps is a very contagious viral disease.

Officials are asking if parents if their children show symptoms of mumps to contact medical professionals to keep them from school.

You can read the school districts email to parents below:

Parents,

This is a district wide message to inform parents there are currently two confirmed mumps cases in the Yankton School District. Mumps is an acute viral disease characterized by fever, jaw pain/swelling, fatigue and headache.

Mumps is very contagious and is spread by saliva, coughing, sneezing, touching contaminated surfaces and the sharing of water bottles or cups. Vaccination, isolation and good hand washing are the best ways to stop the spread of the disease.

The Yankton School District is collaborating with the Yankton Medical Clinic, Yankton County Health Officer, and South Dakota Department of Health. This link will provide you with additional information regarding Mumps: https://doh.sd.gov/diseases/infectious/diseasefacts/mumps.aspx

If your child experiences symptoms of mumps, please do not send them to school. Contact your child’s Physician regarding testing and other medical recommendations.