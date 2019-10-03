114th Fighter Wing to Conduct Readiness Training Exercises

Expect a lot of noise in the local skies this Thursday - Sunday

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



The South Dakota Air National Guard is scheduled to conduct Readiness Exercises in the Sioux Falls region this Thursday through Sunday, which means you’ll see and hear a lot of aerial activity in the skies this weekend.

The 114th Fighter Wing will be working with Marines from Attack Squadron 231, among others, in the exercise. The initiative is said to provide valuable training for both the 114th Fighter Wing and the AV-8B Harrier squadron by replicating the challenges of combat while improving joint capabilities.