41st Street Pizza Ranch Expected to Reopen Mid-2020 With Possible Expansion

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Pizza Ranch location on 41st Street in Sioux Falls will remain closed for several more months as crews make repairs to the tornado-damaged building.

The restaurant was one of the hardest hit when three tornadoes tore through Sioux Falls on the night of September 11th.

A post from Pizza Ranch on Facebook says a salvage company has removed a number of items from the space, and an insurance company is now moving forward with cleaning out the debris.

The rubber roof will soon be replaced, and new metal beams and decking will be added.

Crews are hoping to have the new roof in place by winter. A re-opening of the restaurant is planned for May or June of 2020.

The restaurant will be remodeled, with a possible expansion of 1,000 to 2,000 square feet, more seating and an expanded Fun Zone Arcade.

The restaurant says insurance is taking care of its 100+ employees.