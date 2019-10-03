Brookings County Teen Facing Manslaughter Charges After Stabbing Relative

BROOKINGS, S.D. – A 15-year-old Brookings County teen is facing charges of first-degree manslaughter and aggravated assault after stabbing and killing a relative near Brookings this weekend.

The Brookings County State’s Attorney says 37-year-old Justin Proctor was stabbed during an altercation with the unidentified teen at a residence just outside of Brookings city limits late Saturday night.

Proctor died of his injuries early Sunday morning. His autopsy showed a fatal stab wound on the lower left side of his abdomen.

Through their investigation, law enforcement officials learned that the teen had intended to cause bodily injury to Proctor.

Authorities say the two are related, but would not clarify how.

The teen will appear in juvenile court on October 8th.

The case could be transferred to adult court.